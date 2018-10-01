Cops get court nod to exhume Cradle Fund CEO’s body

The exhumation is expected to be carried out on October 8, police sources said. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The Magistrates Court in Petaling Jaya today approved an application by the police to dig up the grave of Nazrin Hassan, the chief executive of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd who died last June in a fire believed an act of arson.

National news agency Bernama reported magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham made the decision in chambers after hearing the police application in order to perform a second autopsy following questionable circumstances surrounding Nazrin’s death.

The exhumation is expected to be carried out on October 8, although Bernama reported that it understood the grave would be dug up on October 3.

“The exhumation will take place next Monday.

“The family members, through their lawyers, applied for request at Petaling Jaya Magistrates Court this morning,” a police source told Malay Mail on condition of anonymity.

Nazrin’s relatives were seen arriving at the Petaling Jaya Court Complex about 9.40am today, and exiting after 40 minutes, Bernama reported.

Nazrin, 45, died in a fire that broke out at his two-storey house in Mutiara Damansara on June 14.

Police reclassified Nazrin’s death as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code on August 3, following a forensic investigation report by the Fire and Rescue Department, which cited suspected foul play.

Traces of petrol were found in the deceased’s room following a laboratory report by the department.

Initially, it was stated that Nazrin died from injuries sustained when his mobile phone exploded.

His widow Samirah Muzaffar and her first husband Nizam Mydin were arrested early last month, as were their two sons aged 16 and 14.

Cradle Fund is an agency under the Finance Ministry that helps give tech start-ups a leg up by providing seed money. Among its success stories is MyTeksi, the predecessor to regional ride-hailing services provider Grab.