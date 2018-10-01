Wan Azizah: Facebook post alleging sodomy case against Anwar fake news

P Lokman alleged in a Facebook post yesterday that an Indonesian student had lodged a police report claiming he was sodomised by Anwar in Singapore recently. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim UTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today dismissed as fake news a viral social media post about her husband, PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I have replied that’s fake news,” she said when asked about the post which linked Anwar to an alleged sodomy incident in Singapore recently.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is PKR president and Women, Family and Community Development Minister, was approached after she launched the 2018 National Counselling Month at the ministry here.

A Facebook user by the name of Lokman Noor Adam alleged in a post yesterday that an Indonesian student had lodged a police report claiming he was sodomised by Anwar in Singapore recently. The post had referred to BERITAMediacorp of Singapore as the source of the news.

BERITAMediacorp has denied having published the news and said it had contacted Lokman and asked him to remove the post.

Lokman updated his post by saying that BERITAMediacorp had stated that it had not published the news. — Bernama