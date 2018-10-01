MABC: Give Lynas fair chance to defend operations

MABC said the rare earths refiner should also be given the chance to explain its track record since starting operations in 2012. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Putrajaya should publish any review it conducts on Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd to safeguard investor confidence in the country, said the Malaysian Australian Business Council (MABC).

It said the rare earths refiner should also be given the chance to explain its track record since starting operations in 2012.

The council was responding to recent reports of a review of Lynas Malaysia’s Kuantan processing facility.

“The credibility of the review which includes the composition of the review team and the terms of reference are critical to ensure that it does not damage Malaysia’s reputation as a stable and open investment destination,” the MABC said in a statement.

The council said Malaysia has an image as an attractive investment destination to protect.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh is chairing the federal evaluation committee on Australian miner Lynas’s rare earths refinery in Pahang.

The Kuantan MP was an outspoken critic of the facility owing to health fears expressed by her constituents; the Lynas plant is based in Kuantan.

On Saturday, Lynas said it remained committed to Malaysia and hoped for a fair review of its operations here.