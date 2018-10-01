Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor named Tekun Nasional chairman

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development today announced the appointment of Datuk Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor as chairman of the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional).

In a statement issued today, Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said Mohamad Suparadi is the executive chairman of the DSN Group of Companies.

“He has wide experience in areas related to product development, finance and investment in various sectors,” it said.

Mohd Redzuan also anounced in the same statement the appointment of the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development’s secretary-general Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi as member of the Tekun Nasional board of directors.

“All the appointments are subject ot the normal process of approval,” it said. — Bernama