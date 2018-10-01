Malay Mail

Watch these parents try to identify modern music (VIDEO)

Published 9 minutes ago on 01 October 2018

By Serena Kaur

Parents attempt to figure out modern music in this video from YouTube channel React.
NEW YORK, Oct 1 — Popular YouTube channel React are back with another clip and this time they ask a group of parents to guess modern music.

The channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the songs they had to guess included The Way I Am by Charlie Barbie Dreams by Nicki Minaj, I’m A Mess by Bebe Rexha and more.

Are you up-to-date on your music playlist? Well, play along to see how many songs you can identify correctly.

