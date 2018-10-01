See this new international trailer for ‘Venom’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Venom’ that stars Tom Hardy.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 1 — Check out this new international trailer from upcoming Venom that stars Tom Hardy.

In the film, Hardy plays investigative journalist Eddie Brock who gets infected by the Venom symbiote which turns him into the lethal protector.

The film also stars Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed and Woody Harrelson.

The synopsis of the film reads: “One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.”

Venom is set for release this weekend.