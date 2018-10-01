First look at Ferrell and Reilly in ‘Holmes and Watson’ (VIDEO

A screengrab from ‘Holmes and Watson’ that stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 1 — Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for upcoming comedy Holmes and Watson that stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

Ferrell will play Sherlock Holmes with Reilly as Dr Watson in this comedic take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic characters.

The film also stars Ralph Fiennes, Kelly Macdonald, Rebecca Hall, Lauren Lapkus, Noah Jupe, Hugh Laurie, Pam Ferris, Bella Ramsey, Rob Brydon, Kieran O'Brien, Bronson Webb among others.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A humorous new take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson bumbling around vintage London.”

Holmes and Watson is set for release on December 21.