Indonesia calls for international help to deal with quake-tsunami

Local residents affected by the earthquake and tsunami wait to be airlifted out by military planes at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia September 30, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. — Reuters pic

PALU, Oct 1 — The Indonesian government today called for international help to deal with the aftermath of a devastating series on earthquakes and a tsunami in the island region of Sulawesi that killed at least 832 people.

President Joko Widodo “authorised us to accept international help for urgent disaster-response” the government’s head of investment Tom Lembong said, as dozens of aid agencies and NGOs lined up to provide live-saving assistance and the government struggled to come to terms with the sheer scale of the disaster. — AFP