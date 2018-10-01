KL shares open higher

Bursa Malaysia opens against mixed regional trends and slowdown in China's manufacturing. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were slightly higher at today's opening, despite the mixed performance seen in regional markets following the slowdown in China's manufacturing sector, a dealer said.

At 9am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.44 points to 1,796.59 from 1,793.15 recorded last Friday, after opening 2.84 points higher at 1,795.99.

On the scoreboard, gainers led losers by 119 to 63, with 128 unchanged, 1,538 untraded and 17 suspended.

Volume stood at 587.93 million units valued at RM18.02 million.

Public Investment Bank Bhd however said the local bourse could later on turn flat following a mixed picture on Wall Street last Friday.

“This was after the Italian bond yields reached a five-year high when the government unveiled plans for a sharp increase in public spending and proposed a 2.4 per cent budget deficit, risking a collision with the EU,” it said.

Meanwhile, a dealer said with the global oil price now trading above the US$80 per barrel, it is hoped that it could provide support to buying sentiment on the exchange.

Of heavyweights, Maybank fell one sen to RM9.78, Public Bank rose two sen to RM25.02, Tenaga added eight sen to RM15.54 and Petronas Chemicals was four sen better at RM9.40.

For actives, Borneo Oil inched up half-a-sen to six sen, Iris Corporation rose one sen to 15.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum gained three sen to RM1.29 while Priceworth International was flat at 4.5 sen.

The FBM Ace Index was up 18.79 points at 5,405.48, the FBM 70 rose 4.12 points to 14,877.38 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 10.27 points to 12,688.83.

The FBM Emas Index gained 5.09 points to 12,538.31 and the FBMT 100 Index improved 1.39 points to 12,338.23.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index fell 12.96 points to 17,786.49 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.40 point to 177.96, but the Plantation Index fell 22.82 points to 7,517.12. — Bernama