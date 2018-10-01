Seven Singapore boys’ home residents charged with rioting

Lee, who visited the boys' home in Jurong West on Friday after the incident, said a review will be held to better understand the cause... and whether any further enhancements need to be made. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 — Seven of the 14 Singapore Boys’ Home residents who were arrested by the police for rioting were charged in court yesterday.

The seven youths, who are between 14 and 17 years old, were charged with rioting with weapons.

The remaining seven are assisting with police investigations and will be returned to the boys’ home, which is run by the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Two youth guidance officers and one auxiliary police officer were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by the teenagers with sports equipment.

All three officers have been discharged from hospital.

Due to their age, the identities of the youths involved cannot be revealed. Their families have been notified, the ministry said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of a sea turtle hatchery on Small Sisters’ Island, Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee provided an update on the incident which happened on Friday.

Lee, who is also the Second Minister for National Development, said it occurred before 6pm when the residents were done with their sports activities.

After the riot broke out, the police were called in for assistance, as per protocol. Order was restored at around 7pm, said Lee.

It is still unclear what caused the riot, Lee said. “Investigations are on-going. In terms of the exact facts, the matter is before the court (so) we should not speculate,” he added.

Lee said that at the boys’ home, auxiliary police officers are on site to help maintain law and order, but the police will step in “as far as disturbance is concerned (and) where offences have been committed”.

While similar incidents do happen from time to time at the boys’ home, it is not common, he added

“These are institutions... with young people who have been put into custody for their actions in the past... These are (also) young people... (who) may have difficulties and challenges in life,” he said.

Lee, who visited the boys’ home in Jurong West on Friday after the incident, said a review will be held to “better understand the cause... and whether any further enhancements need to be made”. — TODAY