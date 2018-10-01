Anwar taps into tourism, jobs, education in bid to win Port Dickson

Anwar urged Port Dickson voters to cast their ballots on October 13 to show he has a strong mandate when he finally becomes prime minister. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PORT DICKSON, Oct 1 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced last night three programmes he hopes to develop in the sleepy Negri Sembilan seaside town if elected its new MP.

The candidate for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition said the programmes involve the hospitality and tourism industry, an airlines, and education, though he did not go into detail.

In the first, he said an unnamed hotel operator had agreed to build a five-star luxury hotel in Port Dickson.

“I said I have no problem with that but on one condition.

“They must in return build low-cost or affordable homes for the people to stay here,” he said during a ceramah in Lukut here.

The PKR president elect also indicated that an unnamed regional aviation company has offered to launch a special programme in Port Dickson that would provide plenty of job opportunities.

“This would allow hundreds if not thousands of graduates including skilled workers to gain employment,” he said, adding that details of the launch would be made known in time.

Finally, he said that from next week onwards, children between Primary One and Form Five would be offered a special academic programme.

Seeking a return to Parliament, Anwar urged Port Dickson voters to cast their ballots on October 13 to show he has a strong mandate when he finally becomes prime minister.

“I want to win and I want to win big. Then only I can proudly speak on behalf of the Port Dickson constituency.

“It would be very shameful if I had only won by a thin majority because previously under Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, the previous MP, he won with a big majority,” he said.

He then proceeded to “elect” all those present at the ceramah as his campaign agents, drawing laughter from the roughly 500-strong crowd.

“When they ask for evidence, show them this video of me saying it.

“I do not take things for granted. We must work and ensure everyone comes out to vote on October 13 to show their support,” Anwar said.

Other PKR leaders who opened the ceramah for Anwar included the immediate past Port Dickson MP Danyal and outgoing PKR vice-president Samsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

Earlier Anwar also attended a brief meet-and-greet session with residents from the nearby Kg Sri Parit, Taman Port Dickson.

Anwar is battling six other candidates in the by-election.