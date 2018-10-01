PAS chief welcomes Umno support in PD race

Abdul Hadi believes Umno members and voters would favour PAS in the Port Dickson by-election. — Picture by Azneal Ishak.

PORT DICKSON, Oct 1 — PAS welcomes the support of Umno members and voters for its candidate contesting in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election here.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said even though Umno and PAS did not have any alliance, he believed Umno members and voters would favour PAS.

“In a democratic country, PAS accepts anybody that supports us,” he said at a media conference after a PAS Ceramah Perdana at Bagan Pinang here tonight which was attended by PAS candidate, Lt Col (R) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar,

Earlier on Sept 24, Umno had decided to boycott the by-election by not putting any candidate apart from not supporting and assisting any independent candidate in the by-election.

The Port Dickson parliamentary by-election is a seven cornered fight between PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Lt Col (R) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar (PAS) and five Independent candidates namely former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, social media personalities Stevie Chan Keng Leong, Kan Chee Yuen and former lecturer Lau Seck Yan as well as Anwar's former personal assistant, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

The Election Commission has set Oct 13 as polling day and Oct 9 for early voting. — Bernama