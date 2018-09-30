Loke: Two more weeks for illegal driving licence holders to surrender

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook also reminded them that JPJ has detailed information on their identities. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SEREMBAN, Sept 30 — Illegal driving licence holders have two more weeks to surrender their licences to the Integrity Unit of the state Road Transport Department (JPJ) or face action.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook also reminded them that JPJ has detailed information on their identities.

“Tomorrow, there will be a meeting with JPJ at JPJ headquarters and among the issues to be discussed included the total number of illegal driving licence holders who had surrendered.

“We have reminded all such licence holders or buyers to return them to JPJ within a month and now there is only two weeks left before we start taking action against them,” he told reporters at a lantern festival here today.

He added that after the arrest of 12 JPJ officers and employees from Perlis, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Sabah and Sarawak since Sept 4, at least two more JPJ personnel were apprehended by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the case.

He however declined to comment further on the latest arrests.

Loke said the ministry was also informed of illegal driving licence sales advertisement on social media such as Facebook and had instructed JPJ director-general to investigate further.

A total of 14,000 illegal driving licence holders throughout the country were given one month from Sept 13 to surrender their licences at any state JPJ Integrity Unit or faced being track down by the authorities.

Information on illegal driving licence was exposed after MACC began making arrests since Sept 4.

The 12 JPJ officers and employees detained involved a grade 44 deputy director, two KP29 assistant enforcement officers and head assistants (KP22) of enforcement as well as six enforcement assistants (KP19) and one administrative assistant (N19). — Bernama