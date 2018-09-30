Move to ban Umno undemocratic, says Zahid

Hmad Zahid said he was aware of the rumours of future defections. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that any move to ban or dissolve Umno is undemocratic.

He said this was because Malaysia is a democratic country, and as such, differences in ideology and political belief must be respected.

“We are aware that our account will be frozen, or probably seized...and that several action will be taken against us, the top leadership, or our party leaders at various levels,” he told a press conference the closing ceremony of the 2018 Umno general assembly here today.

Ahmad Zahid said he was also aware about the various rumours that several individuals in Umno would be investigated and charged.

He said Umno leadership was open to any action if it was taken to uphold the rule of law and not based on the rule by law.

In another development, Ahmad Zahid said the party had engaged a team of lawyers to take legal action against Umno elected representatives who jumped ship to other parties or become independent MP or assemblymen after winning their seats on UMNO ticket in the 14th general election.

When asked who would lead the team of lawyers, he said: “Let’s wait until the matter is brought to court.”— Bernama