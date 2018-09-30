PBS forms ‘Gabungan Bersatu’ without Umno

Parti Bersatu Sabah Deputy President Datuk Dr Maximus Ongkili being greeted by Labuan PBS leaders at the PBS Labuan Party Annual Grand Meeting in Labuan September 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Sept 30 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has proceeded to form a new opposition bloc, known as ‘Gabungan Bersatu’, to represent and fight for the rights of Sabah and Sarawak, without Umno.

PBS deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the bloc also comprised independent Members of Parliament (MPs) and state assemblymen from the two states.

He said this was done as the earlier consensus with Umno to form an alliance comprising PBS, Umno and Homeland Solidarity Party (STAR) did not materialise as Umno had not reached any decision on the matter.

“I was told that Sabah Umno leadership is still keeping in view the proposal to join the alliance as it needs to get the permission from its central leadership...unless they (elected MPs and assemblymen) resign from Umno, then only they can (freely) join the alliance.

“However, I was also told that they are also seeking for an autonomy, of which is very unclear...what do they mean with autonomy and to what extent of the autonomy?

“Nonetheless, based on the feedback from the grassroots, we felt that as long as Umno is with us, the alliance will not go far,” he said to reporters after officiating the Labuan PBS annual general assembly here today.

The former federal minister said the alliance would not be similar to other alliance which requires registration, but rather a consensus alliance agreed upon by its members.

Dr Maximus said the main agenda of the alliance would be on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and devolution of power.

“Despite Umno’s uncertain stand, we will continue working together for the people and the state especially in Paliament,” he said.

Dr Maximus also did not rule out the possibility of the former Foreign Minister and MP for Kimanis Datuk Seri Anifah Aman joining the alliance amid recent news report claiming that he was considering Pakatan Harapan as his new political platform.

“I met him two days ago and offered him to join the the Sabah and Sarawak bloc. I am optimistic that if Anifah joins the alliance, the bloc will grow, but we will have to wait for his announcement,” he added. — Bernama