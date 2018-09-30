Zahid insists on PAS link-up despite opposition

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivers his speech during the party’s annual general assembly at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has again defended the Umno’s alliance with rivals PAS, insisting at its annual general assembly here that the move would help the party regain federal power.

The Umno president’s persistence came amid growing opposition to the strategy among party grassroots, who made their views heard during the two-day congress.

Zahid was adamant that and Umno-PAS alliance was part of a necessary consolidation exercise to strengthen the Opposition, and court the Malay votes.

MORE TO COME