Umno’s ‘unity govt’ a desperate move, says Amanah VP

Amanah vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the attitude shown by party was nothing new, in fact the party had been showing such an attitude whenever it was becoming desperate. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

POKOK SENA, Sept 30 — The solidarity government bandied about by the Umno leadership has shown that the party is becoming more desperate after having lost power in the 14th General Election recently.

“Let them speak until they become ‘delirious’, but whatever it is, I cannot prevent them from raising the matter. But I believe the matter will never become a reality. If it were to happen, it would have been before the election. In the context of PAS, they did not want it before the general election, so how can they be talking about a solidarity government and so on now.

“Umno to me had been like this even before. In a desperate situation, they will talk about a solidarity government, especially now when they are not only desperate but have lost power and they talk about a solidarity government. We cannot prevent what they want to say,” he told reporters at the Northern Zone Convocation for the Dual National Training System (SLDN) at the Pokok Sena Prison, here today.

Mahfuz disclosed this when asked to comment on the aspiration of Umno president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the formation of a solidarity government between the party and any political party in the government via a special interview with NSTP recently. — Bernama