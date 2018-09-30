PD by-election candidate Stevie Chan: From art enthusiast to politician

Stevie Chan Keng Leong is determined to bring checks and balances to the government. — Picture via Facebook/Mika’il Chen

PORT DICKSON, Sept 30 — Born in Melaka on Nov 27, 1967, Stevie Chan Keng Leong, never expected to be involved in politics, as he was always fascinated with art.

One of the seven candidates for the Port Dickson Parliamentary by-election and one of five independent candidates contesting, the native of Tanjung Minyak is determined to bring checks and balances to the government.

His deep passion for art encouraged Chan to excel in the industry, having worked as a graphic designer, creator, publisher, and art manager in several companies after finishing his studies at SMK Tun Tuah in Melaka, in 1985.

In 1995, the social media personality decided to travel to the United States to gain experience, and worked as a bartender before becoming a restaurant manager.

Nine years later, he decided to return home and start a food and beverage business. He is also the founder of The Speakeasy Bar in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur.

In 2010, he ended his bachelorhood, marrying Joanne Khoo Teck Lan.

Stevie Chan, who is most popular on Twitter via the handles ‘YouTiup’ and ‘tapaimalaya’, has chosen the ‘spectacles’ logo to run for the seat, and describes it as a perfect fit.

“This logo gives a clear view that this election should be focused on all aspects of helping the society. I chose the spectacles to symbolise the sharpness of the view. Sometimes, our eyesight deteriorates, so it is necessary to wear spectacles so as not overlook things which seem small, but in reality are huge, such as this election,” he said. — Bernama