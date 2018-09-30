Saiful Bukhari tries his luck in PD

Independent candidate Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan gave his assurance that the old Anwar-Saiful issue would not be raised in the campaign. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Sept 30 — Despite making his first attempt in the arena of politics without the support of any party, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan is hopeful of representing the people here if he wins the Port Dickson by-election.

His name had sent shock waves in the country not too long ago, but today the people are waiting to see how this Johor Baru-born is challenging his former employer, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in this seven-cornered by-election.

Mohd Saiful Bukhari, 33, who is standing as an Independent using the key symbol, gave his assurance that the old Anwar-Saiful issue would not be raised in the campaign and he is moving forward to contest and test his own strength.

The father of two, is a Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) graduate who is the third of seven siblings.

Mohd Saiful Bukhari, an entrepreneur, is married to former TV3 personality, Nik Suryani Megat Deraman in 2013.

He is one of the seven candidates standing for the Oct 13 Port Dickson by-election with five including him as Independent candidates. — Bernama