‘PD boy’ Isa Samad keen to sow deeds

Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad had opted to contest in the Port Dickson Parliamentary by-election as an independent candidate. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Sept 30 — Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad’s name is not alien to the people of Negri Sembilan especially Port Dickson, note to mention he was Mentri Besar for 22 years, since 1982.

The former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman had opted to contest in the Port Dickson Parliamentary by-election as an independent candidate.

This was based on his history of service in the Port Dickson Parliamentary constituency through the Umno platform as an elected representative, besides describing himself as a native of Port Dickson.

He started his political career with Umno in 1972 and was a Linggi State Assemblyman (1978-1982), Bagan Pinang State Assemblyman (1986-2004) and Jempol Member of Parliament (2004-2008).

Mohd Isa, was a Telok Kemang Umno Division Youth Committee member (1972-1976), Teluk Kemang Umno Youth Vice Chief (1976-1978), Telok Kemang Umno Division Youth Chief (1978-1982), Negri Sembilan Umno Youth Chief (1980-1982).

Mohd Isa, a former teacher, who has four children, was the Telok Kemang Umno Division Head (1982-2017), Umno Supreme Council Member (1990-1993) and Umno vice-president (2004-2005).

In the government, Land Public Transport Commission former acting chairman was also the Federal Territories Minister in 2004 before releasing the post a year later. — Bernama