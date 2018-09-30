PKR auditor blames membership register for party e-voting failure in Johor

A PKR Central Electoral Committee officer hands a printed piece of paper containing a QR code to a party member during the party’s election in Johor Baru September 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 30 — A national PKR auditor has criticised the party’s Central Electoral Committee (JPP) for allegedly not updating the party’s current membership register that culminated as a main weakness in its electronic voting (e-voting) implementation for Johor.

Vincent D’Silva said the JPP had failed to rectify the problems that the party had back in the 2014 elections due to the party’s membership register.

“This was a failure traceable to the party’s secretariat which should have kept a proper membership register.

“The situation on keeping a proper membership register was made worst with the recent surge of PKR members nationwide two months prior to the May general election this year and its aftermath later,” he claimed when contacted by Malay Mail today.

D’Silva, who is also a member of the Johor Baru PKR division, claimed that the party’s new e-voting system had failed to look into this urgent issue.

“In addition to that, the factions within PKR also added to the issue and the leadership failed to pacified the camps,” said D’Silva.

On the e-voting process in Johor, D’Silva said the JPP had also failed to look into the state’s requirements before implementing the party’s voting process on a Sunday.

“For most of Johor, Sunday is considered the first working day of the week as its weekends are on Friday and Saturday.

“So, to have the seven-hour election on a single working day is a rush and hassle for many party members that are working today,” he said, adding that the JPP should have announced the Johor party elections for two days on Saturday and Sunday to gather as many party members and to also iron out problems faced.

D’Silva also lashed out at the JPP members who he claimed were not properly trained in the handling of the tablets for the e-voting.

He said the JPP did not carry-out a through briefing for its members, claiming many senior citizens, who were party members, also find the voting process a hassle as the explanation by the JPP representatives were not helpful.

Today’s Johor PKR election, that ended at 5pm, is considered a major milestone for the party in the southern state that was historically dominated by Barisan Nasional’s (BN) lynchpin party Umno.

Nationwide, this is the party’s first election since it defeated BN in the 14th general election and formed the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

It will also be the first polls utilising the electronic voting system or “e-voting” based on a “one member, one vote policy” which allows all members to cast votes for the party leadership.