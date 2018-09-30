After blogger’s racist remark, Gobind wants anti-hate speech laws with global reach

Gobind said the case was an example for Putrajaya to push ahead for laws which regulate hate speech. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Minister Gobind Singh Deo has slammed blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin’s racist remark against veteran policeman Comm Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh, calling it “uncalled for”.

In response, the communications and multimedia minister reiterated the need for laws to regulate hate speech, that would have extra-territorial reach to prosecute offenders from overseas.

“This is an uncalled for attack against Amar Singh and the Sikh community. It deserves nothing less than the highest degree of condemnation,” Gobind said in a statement.

“It undermines the most basic values we Malaysian’s uphold, which is mutual respect for each other. We are a multiracial and multireligious society.

“We cannot and must not allow such attacks against any one of us to go unnoticed,” he added.

Amar is from the Sikh community, which is a minority in Malaysia. He is heading the police investigation of Najib in relation to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal.

Last Friday Amar criticised Raja Petra for alleging RM43.3 million had been stolen by the police following the raids on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s premises in May, calling it “baseless and simply ludicrous”.

The blogger responded with a vicious attack on Amar’s turban, prompting Amar to express his surprise over the retort.

Gobind said the case was an example for Putrajaya to push ahead for laws which regulate hate speech.

“These laws must also focus on more effective and efficient extra-territorial reach so as to facilitate the prosecution of persons who commit such offences from overseas here in Malaysia,” he said.

Raja Petra is believed to be residing in the United Kingdom.

In July, minister Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the government will introduce a proposed law to police remarks and actions intended to cause racial and religious insults soon.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of religious affairs said the law will be tabled in Parliament to safeguard interfaith and communal ties in Malaysia.

His disclosure also comes after recent slurs made online towards Islam.