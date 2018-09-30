Melaka to boost ties with Thailand, Indonesia through air pact

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said several new routes from the Melaka International Airport (LTAM) to Indonesia and Thailand are expected to open by the end of the year. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, 30 Sept — Melaka will strengthen its ties with Thailand and Indonesia through new flight routes based on air agreement among the three parties.

Its Chief Minister Adly Zahari said several new routes from the Melaka International Airport (LTAM) to Indonesia and Thailand are expected to open by the end of the year.

“We already have an air agreement with Indonesia and Thailand and the relationship or cooperation will be enhanced from time to time,” he told reporters after attending the 15th Chief Ministers and Governors’ Forum of the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth-Triangle here, today.

He said the Malacca government had also held discussions with several airlines including Air Asia and Malindo Air last week to formulate cooperation to open up more new routes to Indonesia and Thailand. He said Melaka had also received the cooperation of the Transport Ministry to improve the service of the air transport system in the state including its facilities at the LTAM especially its runway.

Adly said that passenger tax exemption granted within five years to airlines operating in LTAM was also among the initiatives of the Transport Ministry in an effort to encourage more airlines to operate at the LTAM in the future.

“In addition, Melaka as a state that supports green practices, shares the experience and success of pilot projects implemented through the Eco School Programme, while representatives from Thailand and Indonesia also share the success of pilot projects in their respective countries,” he said.

He said 117 schools in the state were involved in the programme and two of the schools received the Green Award.

Meanwhile, he said the four-day forum which started on Friday had seen the participation of over 200 delegates from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, and would discuss other issues including traffic congestion management, parking management and public transport. — Bernama