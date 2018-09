Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivers his speech during the party’s annual general assembly at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today recouping the party’s seized assets will be a top priority under his tenure.

In his winding-up speech for the Umno’s 2018 annual general assembly, Zahid said he has assigned the recovery task to former secretary-general and Putrajaya MP Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor.

“The Supreme Council has given me the mandate to appoint Tengku Adnan to recoup all our assets,” he told delegates here.

