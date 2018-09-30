Research shows many PD voters ready to accept Anwar as MP, says Fahmi

Fahmi said the research is aimed at finding out the acceptance of Anwar among local residents. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PORT DICKSON, Sept 30 — The sentiments of Port Dickson residents on Pakatan Harapan candidate, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were seen positive based on an initial research conducted by PKR.

PKR communications director Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil said the research which is expected to be completed in a few days, is aimed at finding out the acceptance of the PKR de facto leader among local residents.

“For the initial research, we saw positive sentiments on Anwar among voters and many were ready to accept him as MP here, in fact they were excited that he would be the eight prime minister.

“Apart from that, based on the presence of residents at nomination of day yesterday as well as party programmes on the first day of campaign, we found the reception and interest of voters on PH was good and satisfactory,” he said at a media conference here today.

Ahmad Fahmi said all programmes for Anwar during the campaign period before polling day on October 13 would be stepped up using various approaches including house to house campaign.

He said campaign through social media would be fully utilised especially to call on 30 per cent of Port Dickson voters residing outside to return home to vote.

Ahmad Fahmi, who is Lembah Pantai MP said the party was also stepping up monitoring on the possible dissemination of fake news on Anwar via social media during the campaign period.

He however said it occurred despite the initial warning and hoped the residents would not be easily influenced by such news.

The Port Dickson by-election is a seven-cornered fight involving PH, PAS and five Independent candidates including former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and Anwar’s former personal assistant, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan. — Bernama