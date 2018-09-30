Group Lotus briefs Dr M on company's future direction

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for a briefing by Group Lotus in London September 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

LONDON, Sept 30 — Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today was briefed on future direction of Group Lotus, which produce high-end sports car and racing car, in a closed-door session here.

The briefing was given by Group Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng, who is also vice-president and chief technology officer of Geely Auto Group.

During the briefing, Dr Mahathir was believed to have been given a glimpse of the mock model of the latest Lotus car.

China’s automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely) has purchased a 49.9 per cent stake in Proton Holdings Bhd as well as 51 per cent of Lotus, both owned by Malaysian conglomerate DRB-Hicom, last year.

Dr Mahathir is a former chairman of Group Lotus and Proton Holdings.

Also present at the briefing were Malaysian tycoon Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary and DRB-Hicom CEO Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar.

Soon after arriving at the hotel for the briefing, Dr Mahathir inspected the new London electric taxi, which is owned by Geely.

Dr Mahathir arrived in London close to midnight Saturday for the second leg of his working visit to the United Kingdom. ­— Bernama