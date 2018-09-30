‘Forget it’: Umno No. 2 resists playing second fiddle to PAS, Pakatan

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan delivers his speech during the party’s annual general assembly at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has laid bare today his rejection of the party’s attempt to ally itself with any political parties to regain power, saying he sees no benefit from the move.

Mohamad in a statement seen as a criticism towards his own boss, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said Umno should not play second fiddle to any party.

“We should forget it. Even if they come to us we should look at it properly first because if we are just a passenger than forget it,” Mohamad said in his wrap-up of the policy debates.

“We shouldn’t play second fiddle. Why should we? We were in power and the government,” he added.

Mohamad is now the highest-ranked Umno leader to protest the proposed alliance and the first to openly voice it at this year’s annual general assembly.

