Former MIC VP Sothinathan campaigns for Anwar in PD

PORT DICKSON, Sept 30 — Former MIC vice-president Datuk S. Sothinathan is helping in the campaign for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the by-election for the Parliamentary constituency of Port Dickson.

Sothinathan, who recently left the MIC, said this was because he felt that the PKR de facto leader was the best choice to represent the people of Port Dickson in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was once the Member of Parliament for the constituency previously known as Teluk Kemang for two terms following his victory in the by-election which was was won by the Barisan Nasional (BN) in 2000 and the 2004 general election.

“Anwar is a capable individual who can bring development and major changes to Port Dickson. He will also be able to raise the standard of living of the Indian community not only in the constituency but the whole country. That’s why I give my support to him,”he said when approached by Bernama.

Commenting on rumour that he would be joining the PKR, Sothinathan said there was no plan on this at the moment.

The Port Dickson Parliamentary election on October 13 will see a seven-cornered fight between PH, PAS and five independent candidates. ­— Bernama