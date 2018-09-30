Singapore’s news outlet calls out Umno man over fake news

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam (pic) claimed that an Indonesian student had lodged a police report after he was allegedly sodomised by incoming PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Datuk Lokman Noor Adam has been accused of spreading fake news by the BERITA news programme under Singaporean conglomerate Mediacorp, after falsely quoting the latter in a Facebook post yesterday.

In an article today, the outlet said it has contacted the Umno Supreme Council member asking him to take down and delete the post.

“So far, BERITAmediacorp has not yet received any email nor explanation from Lokman regarding the matter,” it said.

Lokman claimed that an Indonesian student had lodged a police report after he was allegedly sodomised by incoming PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The news outlet also reported that the Singapore Police Force has denied any such report.

BERITA is shown on Mediacorp’s Malay-language channel Suria every night at 8pm.

A check on Lokman’s Facebook post showed that the Umno man has clarified that the article was not published by BERITA.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil was reported earlier today denying Lokman’s allegation.

“Like I have stressed, there will be many false information spread during this by-election, and we see characters such as Lokman that will initially upload things on his Facebook account, only to delete it,” he was quoted saying in Utusan Online.

“This shows that he does not verified information and only spread false and malicious information without proof.”