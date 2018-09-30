Teacher lodges report against portal, writer for defamatory ‘Project IC’ article

In a police report lodged here this morning, Peter said the article had given the impression that the programme with the Chief Minister at the Keningau Community Hall on September 28, was another attempt to create an IC project. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KENINGAU, Sept 30 — A retired teacher has lodged a police report against a news portal and writer for publishing a defamatory article.

Peter @ Isong Daigo, 58, said the article titled ‘Hundreds throng NRD counter, sparking fear of Project IC 2.0 in Sabah” yesterday had raised questions of civil servants compromising the rights and laws of the country.

“What is the proof that illegal immigrants are given an identity card (IC)? It’s easy to throw a charge but where is the proof? This is an attempt to ridicule the government,” he said in a statement here today.

In a police report lodged here this morning, Peter said the article had given the impression that the programme with the Chief Minister at the Keningau Community Hall on September 28, was another attempt to create an IC project.

He emphasised that as a well-known news portal, it was inappropriate for it to have published the defamatory article as it incited the people to believe that the government had issued ICs to foreigners.

Peter urged the police to investigate the portal as well as the journalist who wrote the article so that action could be taken. — Bernama