Father suing authorities after son suffers burns from army camp bullying

KUALA KANGSAR, Sept 30 — The family of an army personnel is planning to sue Putrajaya and the Armed Forces after their second child suffered 20 per cent burns due to alleged bullying at an army camp in Batu Gajah.

Syed Mohd Nadzri Abd Jakil said his son suffered burns on both his legs following the August 14 incident.

“When I was informed of the matter at about 10pm on August 14, I thought it was just normal injuries but I was shocked to see the severity of it when I visited him the next day,” he said, adding that the skin had peeled off revealing the flesh.

Speaking to reporters here today, Mohd Nadzri said his 20-year-old son was now admitted into Kuala Kangsar Hospital for further treatment after he was discharged from Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) burn unit.

“When he was at HRPB, he underwent two plastic surgeries where doctors remove skin from both thighs to cover the wounds on his legs,” said the 43-year-old rubber tapper, adding that initially his son refused to tell who did this to him.

“Only after I threatened to disown him that he spilled the beans, that he was forced to soak his leg into hot water mixed with salt by his senior on the pretext of curing his foot infection,” said the father of four.

Mohd Nadzri said to date, neither the senior nor army top brass visited his son to apologise over the incident.

“My son is still traumatised over the incident. My wife cries daily seeing the injuries suffered by my son,” he added.

Mohd Nadzri said the family had decided to stop his son from continuing his services in the army due to this incident.

“This time it involves his feet. Who knows next time it may take his life,” he added.

The family, added Mohd Nadzri, also appointed a lawyer to seek justice for his son.

“His healing process will be a long one. He is still bed ridden till now. Doctors said he would need physiotherapy once his wounds heal,” he added.

A report had been lodged at Batu Gajah police station on September 27.