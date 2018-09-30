Umno ‘warlords’ can be kind too, party No. 2 says

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (left) defended Umno politicians labelled as such as being kind and dutiful to the people, saying it is wrong to pigeonhole those leaders. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has downplayed criticisms levelled against the party’s “warlords” as unfair.

He defended Umno politicians labelled as such as being kind and dutiful to the people, saying it is wrong to pigeonhole those leaders.

“It’s like when we mention the word ‘incinerator’, everyone is afraid. But incinerators are part and parcel of society now, aren’t they?” he was quoted as saying in media reports.

“Incinerators do not cause a problem to society. In Japan and Germany, there are many incinerators.

“So when we hear about warlords, don’t just see them in a bad light. There are warlords who are kind, do their job well, take care of the people, and listen to their plight,” he added.

Some political observers believe Umno “warlords” wield significant influence within the party ranks.

They are typically second-tier leaders like division chiefs and play an integral role in the election machinery. This gives them power to hold top leaders ransom, typically for funding or state contracts.

Former Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia was reported to have defended these “warlords” at the Umno annual general assembly here earlier.

Mohamad was asked to comment on the matter amid allegations by progressives that such “warlords”, by enabling patronage, are detrimental to Umno’s reform efforts.

“Pandikar had said if there are one or two ‘warlords’ who can win, ‘warlords’ who are kind, why not?” Mohamad was quoted saying.

Voters angered by scandals and corruption ended Umno’s six decade rule at the 14th general election.

The party convenes for its annual general assembly for the first time as an opposition party this weekend.