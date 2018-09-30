PD by-election independent candidate Lau starts campaign in Lukut

Lau, 57, choose the face-to face approach to start her first day of campaign and was seen mingling with residents at the market before moving to a housing area nearby. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Sept 30 — It was still early in morning when the sole woman candidate in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election, Lau Seck Yan was already in the Lukut market near here to meet traders and members of the local community.

Lau, 57, choose the face-to face approach to start her first day of campaign and was seen mingling with residents at the market before moving to a housing area nearby.

The former private university lecturer who is among five Independent candidates contesting in the parliamentary constituency later held a walkabout in Lukut town area to introduce herself.

“I have visited the market, shops, supermarkets, housing areas, places of worship and others to listen for myself the problems the people are facing which I could raise if given the mandate.

“What I can promise is my service to the people which I will not compromise,” she told reporters here.

Using the official logo of a rabbit in the by-election, Lau described herself as approachable and a good listener on the problems of the local residents.

The Port Dickson parliamentary by-election is a seven cornered fight between PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Lieutenant Colonel (Rt) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar (PAS) and four other Independent candidates namely former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, social media personalities Stevie Chan Keng Leong and Kan Chee Yuen as well as Anwar’s former personal assistant , Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan. — Bernama