PKR election proceeds smoothly in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Sept 30 — The process of voting to choose the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) central and division leaderships in Johor runs smoothly this afternoon without any fuss or incidents.

PKR Central Electoral Committee (JPP) deputy chairman Dr Adzman Hedra said the polling process at all 24 PKR divisions in the state was smooth as of 1.30pm.

He said the situation was evident from what he saw during his visit with PKR JPP chairman Datuk Rashid Din at six divisions in northern Johor this morning.

In other branches too, there were no disturbances or unwanted incidents reported.

In Johor Baru, Central PKR Youth head’s candidate, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the digital voting process (e-voting) during the PKR election needed to be improved to smoothen the voting process in selecting future central and division leaders.

He said he would make a proposal to the central level to hold simulations for the polling process before the PKR election day. — Bernama