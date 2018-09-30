Student exchange programme required for developing global mindset, Maszlee says

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the Education Ministry welcomed the efforts of Yayasan AFS Antarabudaya Malaysia in implementing the programme. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 30 — The international student exchange programme in the country is among efforts which should be continued to develop students with a global mindset or ‘worldview’.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the Education Ministry welcomed the efforts of Yayasan AFS Antarabudaya Malaysia in implementing the programme.

He said such a programme would have a positive impact on the mindset of Malaysian children when exposed to the cultural diversity from other countries.

“This programme (cultural exchange) is the key to opening the doors for students to the diversity of knowledge, experience and self-awareness

“Such opportunities can expose (the students) to foreign cultures on a first-hand basis for them to better understand the diversity in value systems around the world,” said Maszlee when speaking at the induction ceremony for the student exchange programme organised by Yayasan AFS Antarabudaya Malaysia at Maktab Sultan Abu Bakar here, today.

In the programme, four foreign students from the United States and Italy were selected to study at four schools in the state for a year beginning last month.

They have been placed at Maktab Sultan Abu Bakar, SMK Taman Daya 1, SMK Mutiara Rini 2 and SMK Desa Skudai.

One of the students, Alberto Lambardo of Italy, said this was the first time he had been to Malaysia.

“I knew nothing about Malaysia but I now like everything here — the culture, my classmates, my principal and everyone here. I eat everything except durian, although I have tried many times, I still cannot eat the fruit,” he said.

Another 16-year-old Italian student, Carlo Tota, who can speak a little bit of Malay, said the local language was easier to learn compared to his mother tongue.

“The language is very simple, easy to learn. Unlike Italian, which took (me) a long time to learn,” he said.

The exchange programme which has been held for the past 60 years has seen a total of 3,000 foreign students from 60 countries study at 680 schools throughout Malaysia, with 2,600 active foster families.

Meanwhile, 4,000 Malaysian students have been sent to various countries including Japan, South Korea, Germany, and Italy. — Bernama



