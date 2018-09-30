List down cancelled projects, Sarawak Pakatan tells GPS reps

Chong said he is tired of hearing complaints from the GPS elected representatives without specifying projects that have been cancelled or discontinued. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Sept 30 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen today asked Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) lawmakers to submit the list of projects the latter claimed have been terminated.

He said the list will be forwarded to Putrajaya, but must contain specific details of the projects which were approved by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government, but were later on terminated by the Pakatan Harapan government.

“I will forward the lists to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and will request him to proceed with the projects,” Chong said to reporters.

He said they should submit the lists to him as soon as possible before the tabling of the 2019 Federal Budget next month.

“If they cannot furnish the details, then they should shut up and stop complaining,” the deputy minister of domestic trade and consumer affairs said.

Chong, who is also the Sarawak DAP chairman and Stampin MP, was responding numerous complaints from GPS MPs and state assemblymen that federal-funded projects in their constituencies were cancelled without assigning any reasons.

Among them was Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who alleged that projects worth RM486 million in Sarawak had been cancelled by the PH government since it came to power after the May 9 general election.

According to him, the projects were planned and approved by the federal Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment when he was its minister.

Wan Junaidi also claimed that flood mitigation projects valued at RM250 million for Kuching and Sibu had also been terminated.