Isa Samad’s son braves possible Umno action for supporting dad’s PD bid

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Mohd Najib Mohd Isa has said he is willing to face party disciplinary action for campaigning in support of his father in the Port Dickson by-election that has been boycotted by Barisan Nasional (BN).

Utusan Online reported the Port Dickson Umno Youth chief saying it is his responsibility as a son to support his father Tan Sri Isa Abdul Samad’s decision to contest as an independent candidate.

“I had been asked by several Umno leaders about the matter, and explained to them my stance in supporting my father’s campaigning,” he said.

Mohd Najib said he is unsure if he will face action from Umno as he is currently focusing on the by-election, adding that he would think about it later and leave it to the party.

“As a son I must campaign to ensure his victory. My father is contesting to represent Port Dickson’s constituents, since six of the seven candidates are not locals.

“I hope the Umno leadership understands my father’s decision, as he will not be contesting against a party or BN candidate,” he said.

Isa, the former Telok Kemang Umno division chief, recently submitted his documents to leave the party in order to contest after Umno decided to boycott the by-election.

Per the party’s constitution, Isa’s membership has been automatically revoked for contesting as an independent candidate.