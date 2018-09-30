Blogger’s racist attack against Amar Singh invites hate against Sikhs, council says

Datuk Seri Amar Singh is heading the police investigation of Najib in relation to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Malaysian Gurdwaras Council has condemned controversial blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin’s remarks against veteran policeman Comm Datuk Seri Amar Singh as derogatory and racist.

Its president Jagir Singh also said the remarks towards the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director are also likely to create hate and disrespect towards the Sikh community in Malaysia.

“The turban to a Sikh is an article of faith that represents honour, self-respect, courage, self-confidence, spirituality and piety,” he said in a statement.

Jagir said the turban is also a reminder to every Sikh of his duty and responsibility to uphold truth and justice at all times.

“The 10th Guru of the Sikhs had also ordained the turban to be a symbol that makes a Sikh stand our from the rest so that a person in need of help and support will seek out a Sikh.

“History is witness that Sikhs have fought and died valiantly to protect the dignity, honour and ideals represented by the turban,” he said, adding that Raja Petra’s actions have deeply hurt the feelings of the Sikh community.

Amar is from the Sikh community, which is a minority in Malaysia. He is heading the police investigation of Najib in relation to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal.

Last Friday Amar criticised Raja Petra for alleging RM43.3 million had been stolen by the police following the raids on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s premises in May, calling it “baseless and simply ludicrous”.

The blogger responded with a vicious attack on Amar’s turban, prompting Amar to express his surprise over the retort.

Amar had said the blogger should be prepared to face the consequences if his report was found to be untrue.

Raja Petra, who is believed to be abroad, had wrote a post alleging that police had seized RM160 million during raids on properties linked to Najib, but declared that they only confiscated RM116.7 million in cash.