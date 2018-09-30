Campaigning in mosque, Anwar again says he opposes same-sex marriage

Anwar today slammed unnamed parties who were allegedly 'forcing' the public to accept lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights and same-sex marriage. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim again expressed his opposition towards same-sex marriage while speaking in a Pasir Panjang mosque today.

The incoming PKR president has for the third time in two weeks spoken up against unnamed parties who are allegedly “forcing” the public to accept lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights and same-sex marriage.

“What they do, we don’t know, that’s between them and God.

“But to force us to accept same-sex marriage, we oppose,” he was reported saying by Utusan Online in a religious lecture commemorating the Muslim new year.

Also present were Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun and state Parti Amanah Negara chief, Zulkefly Mohamad Omar.

Last week, Anwar had attacked so-called “super liberals” for similar reasons, in a Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka event, and in an interview with Astro Awani.

Anwar is facing one PAS candidate and five independent candidates in the forced by-election, in a bid for him to return to Parliament.

One of the independent candidates, Stevie Chan Keng Leong, has warned that Anwar’s categorisation of LGBT activists as “super liberals” risks inviting further marginalisation of the group already facing discrimination.