Information counters on SST open starting Oct 2

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng arrives for the Sale & Service Tax media briefing at the Ministry of Finance August 30, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Finance Ministry with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) will open information counters on the Sale and Service Tax (SST) beginning October 2 at the Federal Territory Customs Complex in Kelana Jaya.

The move is to facilitate stakeholders from various trade and industry sectors provide feedback or air complaints related to the SST implementation.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the information counters would operate every week, from Monday to Friday at 9am till 1pm.

“A total of 10 kiosks and 12 counters will operate during the opening hours. We have also appointed two officers from the Finance Minister’s Office to address any complaints, views or questions during the time the counters are open,” he said in a press statement today.

The two officers are qualified accountant, Datuk Ooi Kok Seng, and former Chief Financial Officer of an international company, Toh Yen Kee.

The two special officers will be present at the information counters to assist the public until the number of complaints have reduced, Lim said.

To-date, 18 question-and-answer briefing sessions on SST had been conducted throughout Malaysia which was attended by more then 15,000 participants.

After getting feedback from them, the Finance Ministry together with the RMCD had also decided to reduce the SST rate from 10 per cent to 5.0 per cent for pneumatic tyres and electric motorcycles. — Bernama