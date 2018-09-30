Dakota Johnson shares phone number with girls, women around the world

Dakota Johnson gives her number at the Global Citizen Festival concertin Central Park in New York September 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 30 — Actress Dakota Johnson of the Fifty Shades of Grey fame shared her phone number with the crowd at the Global Citizen Festival and wanted them to share their stories of sexual assault, E! News reported yesterday.

At the event, Johnson took an iPhone out while on stage and told the audience: “I want to help you — women and girls around the world — tell your story.”

The screen behind the actress lit up with a message and a phone number: ‘Call +1-212-653-8806’.

“This is my phone number. I want you to call me and tell me your story in a voicemail. Or I want you to send me a message at [email protected] and tell me what you’ve gone through as a women or girl in the world that’s been suffering.”

She said, “If we don’t speak the same language, that’s ok. We have a team for that. We’ll translate it. And if you’re going to threaten to hurt me, we have a team for that too.”

Johnson said that she and Global Citizen would “compile these stories and get them heard so I can amplify your voice. Together, we can achieve a world where she is equal.”

A call to the number went straight to voice mail, with the following message, “This is Dakota Johnson. Please leave a voice mail after the tone and I will record and share your story so we can live in a world where she is equal. Thank you.”

Global Citizen Festival featured performances by various stars such as Janet Jackson, Chris Martin, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Morae, among others.