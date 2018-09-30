Eddy Chen appointed PR1MA chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Metro Kajang Berhad managing director Tan Sri Eddy Chen has been appointed as the new chairman of Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA), effective tomorrow (Oct 1).

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement today said he replaces Tan Sri Dr Alies Anor Abdul who stepped down on June 1.

Chen was also Real Estate and Housing Developers Association (REHDA) president for the 1998-2002 term.

"Eddy Chen has more than three decades experience in the real estate industry,” the statement said.

The PMO also announced the appointment of three new PR1MA board members namely Datuk Faris Yahaya, Mohd Ali Abdul Karim and Ahmad Shahrul Mohamed, whose appointments are also effective Oct 1.

Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia was established under the PR1MA Act 2012 to plan, develop, construct and maintain high-quality housing with lifestyle concepts for middle-income households in key urban centres. — Bernama