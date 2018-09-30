Malay Mail

Eddy Chen appointed PR1MA chairman

Published 52 minutes ago on 30 September 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Metro Kajang Berhad  managing director Tan Sri Eddy Chen has been appointed as the  new chairman of Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA), effective tomorrow (Oct 1).

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement today said he replaces Tan Sri Dr Alies Anor Abdul who stepped down  on June 1.

Chen was also Real Estate and Housing Developers Association  (REHDA) president for the 1998-2002 term.

"Eddy Chen has more than three decades experience in the real estate industry,”  the statement said.

The PMO also announced the appointment of three new PR1MA   board members namely Datuk Faris Yahaya, Mohd Ali Abdul Karim  and Ahmad Shahrul Mohamed, whose appointments are also effective Oct 1.

Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia was established under the PR1MA Act 2012 to plan, develop, construct and maintain high-quality housing with lifestyle concepts for middle-income households in key urban centres. — Bernama

