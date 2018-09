Ranjit has served the commission for 25 years. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today announced the retirement of Tan Sri Ranjit Ajit Singh as its Chairman effective Oct 15, 2018.

In a statement today, it said Ranjit has served the commission for 25 years, and was the Chairman for the last six years.

“The SC and its Board of Commissioners would like to thank Tan Sri Ranjit for his contributions towards the development of the Malaysian capital market and for his leadership of the SC,” it said. — Bernama