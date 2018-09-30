Malay Mail

Nicol sunk in Oracle Netsuite Open quarters

Published 2 hours ago on 30 September 2018

Nicol lost 11-9, 9-11, 9-11 and 7-11 to 2016 champion Laura Massaro of England. — Bernama pic
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Malaysian squash queen, Datuk Nicol David failed in her bid to repeat her feat last year  after losing in the quarter-finals in the 2018 Oracle Netsuite Open Squash Championships in California today.     

Nicol who emerged as runner-up last year, lost 11-9, 9-11, 9-11 and 7-11 to 2016 champion Laura Massaro of England in the tournament held at  the San Francisco Bay Area glass court, according to the tournament's website;www.oraclenetsuiteopen.com.    

 It was sweet revenge for Massaro after losing to Nicol in the second round of the China Open earlier this month.     

Malaysia did not send any representatives in the men's division in the PSA World Tour Tournament. — Bernama

