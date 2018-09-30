Syed Zaid Albar named new Securities Commission executive chairman

A man walks past the Malaysian stock exchange in Kuala Lumpur. Syed Zaid’s expertise encompasses various sectors such as corporate law, capital market, sukuk and Islamic and conventional banking.. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today announced the appointment of Datuk Syed Zaid Albar as Executive Chairman of the Securities Commission (SC) effective Oct 15, 2018.

According to the statement issued by the PMO, Syed Zaid’s expertise encompasses various sectors such as corporate law, capital market, sukuk and Islamic and conventional banking.

With more than 38 years of experience in legal practice, Syed Zaid was previously a member of the compensation fund inquiry panel and member of the appeals committee in Bursa Malaysia Bhd.

He was also a member of the Islamic Banking Law Review committee in Bank Negara Malaysia, said the statement.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Law in the United Kingdom and was admitted as an Utter Barrister of the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn, London in 1979. A year later, he became an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya.

Besides that, Syed Zaid also served in Skrine & Co and formed his own law firm, Albar & Partners. — Bernama