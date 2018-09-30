From the trenches comes Peter Jackson’s World War One film (VIDEO)

A screenshot taken from the trailer of ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’. — Picture via YouTube/Trafalgar Releasing

LONDON, Sept 30 — Featuring voice-overs from veteran soldiers and transformed 100-year-old archive footage from the battlefield, Peter Jackson offered a first look at his upcoming World War One film They Shall Not Grow Old.

The short trailer, released on Friday, shows original black and white footage of soldiers eating, riding on horseback and firing weaponry.

Some of the clips then switch into colour, having been converted to 3D and enhanced with modern production techniques.

Jackson, the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit director, has worked with London’s Imperial War Museums and used BBC film and audio archive to create the movie, which will have its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16. — Reuters