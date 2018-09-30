Najib backs Zahid, says Umno president’s maiden speech ‘clear, spirited’

Najib’s positive remark about Zahid’s policy speech was in stark contrast to the views expressed by younger party leaders. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today described Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s maiden speech as Umno president at the party’s annual general assembly this year as “spirited” and “clear”.

Najib, who was Zahid’s predecessor, said the latter gave a comprehensive plan for the party to move forward following its defeat in the 14th general election with a positive tone that should unify the party.

“His maiden speech was spirited and he gave a clear positive outline on how to move forward and also for party members to have resolve and remain united,” Najib told reporters here.

“I thought his speech not only covered internal aspects but also on the current situation now that the country is being governed by Pakatan Harapan, which has reneged on many of its promises.”

Najib’s positive remark about Zahid’s policy speech was in stark contrast to the views expressed by younger party leaders.

Many of them, including former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said the new president’s plans were vague, and in many instances, contradictory.

