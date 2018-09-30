Yemen conflict rages on because Islam ‘ignored’, Dr M claims

People gather on a street where a house was destroyed by an air strike in Amran, Yemen June 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 30 — The Yemeni conflict is still ongoing after four years because Muslims there do not practice their own faiths, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed.

“They know that this is wrong in Islam but apart from prayers and fasting, the rest of the teachings of Islam are ignored by these people,” he told Ghida Fakry of Istanbul-based TRT World in an interview at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

When asked whether Malaysia will call upon other Middle Eastern leaders, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over Yemen, Mahathir said he has consigned the issue to the past.

“However we did not specifically take it up with the Saudis. At the moment we are too preoccupied with problems at home,” he said.

Yemen has been mired in deadly conflict between Shiah Houthi rebels and troops loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi since 2014.

A Saudi-led alliance intervened in 2015 in a bid to bolster the president, accusing Iran of backing the Houthis, but nearly 10,000 people, mostly civilians, have since been killed.

Since 2015, the United States and UK have been supporting Saudi-led bombing operations against Houthi rebels in Yemen that Riyadh says are necessary to support what it considers the legitimate government in Yemen and to try and counter alleged Iranian support for the rebels.

When asked, Dr Mahathir said he has not decided whether he would raise the issue with UK Prime Minister Theresa May on the issue of her government lending support and supplying arms to the Saudi-led coalition.

“Well, I may or may not raise the issue,” he replied.

Dr Mahathir arrived in London close to midnight yesterday for the second leg of his working visit to the United Kingdom after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In several media reports published today, the Arab coalition battling Houthi rebels have denounced as "biased" a resolution that renewed a United Nation-backed investigation into alleged violation of human rights in Yemen, while the Yemeni government says it will not cooperate with the probe.

The condemnation was issued in a joint statement released late on Friday by the Yemeni government, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

This comes after the UN Human Rights Council voted to extend an international probe of alleged human rights violations committed in Yemen by both the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi rebels.