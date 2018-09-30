Video game releases: ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,’ ‘Forza Horizon 4,’ ‘Super Mario Party’ (VIDEO)

‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ launches players into an Ancient Greek adventure. — Picture by Ubisoft via AFP

NEW YORK, Sept 30 — It’s a big week for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo, with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey transporting players to ancient Greece, Forza Horizon 4 tearing around picturesque Great Britain, and Super Mario Party dropping a ton of minigames, while Mega Man 11, Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise, and the Switch edition of Batman: The Enemy Within are also due.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC from October 5, and the same day for Nintendo Switch in Japan

The time-hopping action adventure franchise heads to Ancient Greece, introduces narrative nuance with conversational choices that affect story development, a choice of lead characters, and the choice between learning warrior, hunter or assassin skills.

Forza Horizon 4

For Xbox One and Windows 10 PC from October 2

After the track-based “Forza Motorsport 7” last year, it’s time for the more open-world sensibilities of the latest “Forza Horizon,” which heads to an idealistically rendered Britain for seasonal changes, property purchases, and over 450 vehicles.

Mega Man 11

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC from October 2 (October 4 in Japan)

The first core “Mega Man” game in eight years, sticking with a choose-your-path formula that has players pick which of eight levels and bosses they will take on, then using their new equipment against those that remain.

Batman: The Enemy Within

For Nintendo Switch from October 2, on PS4, XBO, PC, iOS and Android since 2017

Gotham’s vigilante defender encounters supervillains old and new, as well as a shadowy law enforcement organization, in this choice-and-consequence adventure. Expected to be one of the final releases from studio Telltale Games, which suddenly closed in late September.

Super Mario Party

For Nintendo Switch from October 5

Up to five players make their way round a digital board game and take part in over 80 kinds of minigames to decide who advances furthest, from racers Trike Harder and Barreling Along to guessing game Rattle and Hmm and food-related Snack Attack and Feeding Friendsy.

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise

For PlayStation 4 from October 2 (since March 2018 in Japan)

Step into the post apocalypse, as envisioned by this successful cartoon and comic book series, and make your way to one of the last bastions of humanity in order to track down a missing person. Lifts some of its elements from the very well-received Yakuza franchise. — AFP-Relaxnews