Gwyneth Paltrow ties the knot with director Brad Falchuk in star-studded wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow posted this snap in a Valentine message on her Instagram page. — Picture via Instagram/gwynethpaltrow

HAMPTONS, Sept 30 — Actress Gwyneth Paltrow said “I do” to her director fiancé Brad Falchuk in a star-studded event in the Hamptons yesterday, according to People.

The Academy Award-winning thespian and Glee co-creator Falchuk exchanged their vows at a private property attended by Paltrow’s Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan.

Other guests include Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, Jerry Seinfeld, Benji Madden and his wife Cameron Diaz, People wrote.

Paltrow and Fachuk met on the set of Glee in 2010, when Paltrow appeared on the show. After four years of dating, the couple announced their engagement in January.

Paltrow famously announced that she and former spouse Chris Martin “consciously uncoupled” in 2014 after eloping in 2003, and share two children, daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12.

Falchuk has two children, Brody and Isabella, from his 10-year marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, which ended in 2013.

While Paltrow and Martin remained friends, it was unclear if he attended the nuptials. According to E! News, Martin performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City just before the wedding.

Paltrow was reported excited about planning the wedding, as it was her first, as she eloped with Martin.

“I’m excited about everything! I’ve never had a wedding before. So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old,” she told People.

E! News reported that the couple signed a pre-nuptial agreement. A source told the entertainment site, “It was very easy and they were both agreeable to the terms. This was just one of the steps in their wedding planning process. They have both been married before and felt this needed to happen.”

All the best to the happy couple!